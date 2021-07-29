MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cuándo Mimi Se Enferma": a heartwarming piece written from the perspective of Baby Jeremiah accompanied with the priceless photographs. The author tackles the influence of a family's warmth towards someone who battles against cancer. "Cuándo Mimi Se Enferma" is the creation of published author Zenaida Ambukka, a proud Afro-Latina woman and a devout child of God who has passed down her love and devotion for God to her daughter and grandson.
Ambukka shares, "Cancer does not discriminate. Despite one's age, race, or gender, when it strikes, it strikes. But what can you do when cancer hits home? When someone you love becomes ill, how can we help ease their pain? When Mimi gets sick, Baby Jeremiah and his mama dig deep in their faith to help her feel so much better through prayer, love, compassion, and acts of kindness. All of these things combined can go a really long way in bringing comfort to the sick, when someone you love has cancer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zenaida Ambukka's new book is an informative story that provides insight on how to comfort a loved one in difficult times.
