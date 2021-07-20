PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comic book and graphic novel publisher, Zenescope Entertainment, coming off the company's recent sell-out smash hit series, Man Goat & the Bunnyman, has decided to double down on the comedy-horror genre with an offbeat horror rom-com entitled Possessive.
Last year, veteran comic book scribe and screenwriter, Hans Rodionoff (Lovecraft, Lost Boys: The Thirst) and comedy juggernaut Adam F. Goldberg (creator of hit TV series The Goldbergs) teamed up with Zenescope's creative team of Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco and Dave Franchini to write and publish Conspiracy: Aliens, a five-issue science fiction thriller that masterfully blended horror and dark comedy in a genre-bending exploration of conspiracy theories.
Now, Goldberg, Rodionoff and Zenescope are back at it with Possessive. "One day while I was hanging out with Hans, we came up with the absurd idea that a drunken loser is so at rock bottom that even an evil spirit takes pity on him," recalls Goldberg. "They fall in love. And then all Hell breaks loose."
"The key is you get a bunch of funny people who know how to tell a good story to come together," said Zenescope Co-founder, Ralph Tedesco. "And that's when you get a brilliantly weird story. That's Possessive."
Possessive is a three part limited series. Each issue is 36 pages and retails for $5.99. Issue #1 (of 3) hits comic book shelves July 21st.
About Zenescope
Zenescope Entertainment was founded by Joe Brusha and Ralph Tedesco in 2005 and has quickly grown into one of the top comic book and graphic novel publishing companies in the world. Zenescope's Grimm Fairy Tales is one of the longest running monthly comic book titles on shelves today. With hundreds of titles published and thousands of characters in its vast library, Zenescope boasts the largest female-driven shared universe in comics. The company has cumulatively sold over 12 million comic books and graphic novels worldwide and has partnered with dozens of media companies over the past sixteen years including Discovery Channel, History Channel, New Line Cinema, Titmouse Studios and many more.
