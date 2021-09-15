MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Amazing Trip to Grandma's": a lighthearted children's tale. "My Amazing Trip to Grandma's" is the creation of published author Zoe Robinson, a loving wife, educator, school librarian, and third-degree black belt in tae kwon do. She enjoys singing and recently acquired certification as a line dance instructor.
Robinson shares, "Andy is a little boy who embarks on a zany adventure to his grandma's house at the end of summer vacation. Everything goes wrong until his family meets a stranger on the way. This book is filled with humorous mishaps with Christ in the center."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zoe Robinson's new book is an enjoyable faith-based story of discovery.
Summer adventures are at the top of every child's list, and Andy is no different. Join along to see what adventures await in this engaging children's tale.
View a synopsis of "My Amazing Trip to Grandma's" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Amazing Trip to Grandma's" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
