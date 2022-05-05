"Trip to the Balcony" from Christian Faith Publishing author Zyir Henderson is an enjoyable arrangement of thoughtful poetic writings that examine a variety of themes and experiences.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trip to the Balcony": a reflective and encouraging anthology of poems. "Trip to the Balcony" is the creation of published author Zyir Henderson.
Henderson shares, "Trip to the Balcony is about a lot of my time in high school, mainly senior year, and everything else after that. I unknowingly write about my friends in certain poems and their life experiences, or I give my reflection on how I would have felt in that situation. But majority of the poems are about me coping and expressing my issues that I have had. Most of these poems are at least two years old, and I personally feel that you can kind of see my writing style change throughout the time of me writing these poems in my notes app.
"This book and all the poems show and describe my way of coping and dealing with constant changes in life. To me personally, the book is all over the place, but there are also poems that connect with each other, and they tell a bigger story in whole. Some poems tell stories of different relationships/friendships that I have seen or have had myself. But each has a unique way of pushing its way through my life. I try to convey that through each poem that talks and deals with that topic.
"Writing this book has showed me that I sometimes do not understand myself, so I write about it and reflect on it later. When I reread some of them, I realize that they were about things at the time I was too scared to talk about, so I hid it away in the poem, even hiding it away from myself. Each poem is just a glimpse into a problem, dream, friendship, or past feeling that I have had. I hope anyone can relate in any way to a poem that I have written because the problems are not all personal or just to me and my life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zyir Henderson's new book will take readers on a nostalgic and expressive journey to the uncertainty of burgeoning adulthood.
Henderson offers a collection of deeply personal writings inspired by experiences and individuals met during the final days of high school.
