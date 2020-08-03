SAN JUAN del RIO QUERETARO, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALBEK de Mexico S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level. The products were manufactured between November 7, 2019 and June 28, 2020.
This recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution due to detection of methanol in hand sanitizer samples manufactured by Albek when product was presented for import into the United States.
Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in serious health effects (including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage) or death. Persons using methanol-based products on their hands may be at risk. Young children who accidently ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink such products are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, there have been no reports of serious adverse events related to the products in the scope of this recall.
Recalled Products: The products are labeled for use as a hand sanitizer (or "antiseptic") and are packaged for several nationwide distributors in a variety of formats as indicated in the table as follows:
BRANDS:
Nuuxsan
Modesa
Assured
Assured
Next
Product Name
Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer
Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
Assured Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
Next Hand Sanitizer
NDC
72758-005-02 72758-001-08
72758-011-23
72758-010-23
72758-009-23
50066-605-08
Sizes
8 fl oz
8 fl oz
8 fl oz
8 fl oz
8 fl oz
UPC
713620000175
32251380426
639277928597
639277928610
650240053573
Affected Lots
All Lot #s
1931104AL
1931101AL
1931102AL
The affected lots end in:
1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005
These products were distributed nationwide in the United States beginning on November 15, 2019.
Albek is partnering with its distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V. during the business hours business hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm (CT)
Telephone: 52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102
Email: contact@albek.com.mx
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.
Adverse reactions from use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Media Contact Name:
Manuel Beltrán M.
52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102