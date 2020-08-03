ALBEK.jpg

ALBEK de Mexico S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level.

SAN JUAN del RIO QUERETARO, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALBEK de Mexico S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level. The products were manufactured between November 7, 2019 and June 28, 2020.

This recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution due to detection of methanol in hand sanitizer samples manufactured by Albek when product was presented for import into the United States.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in serious health effects (including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage) or death. Persons using methanol-based products on their hands may be at risk. Young children who accidently ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink such products are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, there have been no reports of serious adverse events related to the products in the scope of this recall.

Recalled Products: The products are labeled for use as a hand sanitizer (or "antiseptic") and are packaged for several nationwide distributors in a variety of formats as indicated in the table as follows:

 

BRANDS:

Nuuxsan

Modesa

Assured

Assured

Next







Product Name

Nuuxsan Instant Hand Sanitizer

Modesa Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera

Assured Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

Next Hand Sanitizer

 

NDC

 

72758-005-02 72758-001-08

 

 

72758-011-23

 

72758-010-23

 

72758-009-23

 

50066-605-08

 

Sizes

 

 

8 fl oz

 

8 fl oz

 

8 fl oz

 

8 fl oz

 

8 fl oz

 

UPC

 

 

713620000175

 

32251380426

 

639277928597

 

639277928610

 

650240053573

 

Affected Lots

 

 

All Lot #s

 

1931104AL

 

1931101AL

 

1931102AL

The affected lots end in:

 

1001, 1002, 1003, 1004, 1005

 

These products were distributed nationwide in the United States beginning on November 15, 2019.

Albek is partnering with its distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Albek de Mexico S.A. de C.V. during the business hours business hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm (CT)

Telephone:  52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102  
Email: contact@albek.com.mx

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions from use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact Name:  
Manuel Beltrán M.  
52 1 427 101 8200 ext. 102

