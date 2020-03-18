WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Belle-Chemical-Recalls-Drain-Cleaner-Product-Due-to-Violation-of-FHSA-Labeling-Requirement
Recall Summary
Name of Product: 100% Sodium Hydroxide Drain Cleaner
Hazard: The product contains sodium hydroxide. The label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word "poison" for poisonous chemicals and the mandatory hazard statement on the front on the packaging.
Remedy: Replace
Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Belle Chemical for a free replacement label to put on the product.
Consumer Contact:
Belle Chemical toll-free at 877-522-2233 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@bellechemical.com or online at www.bellechemical.com and click on RECALL INFORMATION for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 6,400
Description:
This recall involves sodium hydroxide drain cleaner sold in a 2-pound white plastic bottle with a red and black label and includes a child-resistant closure. Belle Chemical, Sodium Hydroxide and 100% Sodium Hydroxide Drain Cleaner are printed on the label.
Incidents/Injuries: None reported.
Sold Online At: Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Ebay.com, Bonanza.com, Jet.com, Etsy.com and Bellechemical.com from February 2017 through January 2020 for between $5 and $8.
Distributor: Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.
Manufacturer: Belle Chemical, of Billings, Mont.
Manufactured in: United States
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
Recall Date: March 18, 2020
Recall Number: 20-094