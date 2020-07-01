U_S_CONSUMER_PRODUCT_SAFETY_COMMISSION_LOGO.jpg

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Boy-Scouts-of-America-Recalls-Cub-Scout-Activity-Pins-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban 

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cub Scout activity pins

Hazard: The pin's face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Refund                                                     

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America's National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.

Consumer Contact: 
Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 78,000

Description:
This recall involves Boy Scouts of America's Cub Scout outdoor activity pins. The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold Exclusively At: Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.

Importer: Symbol Arts LLC, of Ogden, Utah

Distributor: Boy Scouts of America, of Charlotte, N.C.

Manufactured in: China

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Recall Number: 20-144

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.