Recall Summary

Name of Product: Soap Supply Co. Lye, Soap Makers Lye, California Soap Supply, Combo Pure Solutions, Red Crown High Test Lye, and Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes

Hazard: The products contain sodium and/or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Boyer for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Consumer Contact: 
Boyer Corporation at 800-323-4030 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at boyer9600@gmail.com or online at www.boyercorporation.com and click on the "Recall" tab for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 329,000

Description:
This recall involves six brands of sodium and potassium hydroxide products sold in two pound clear plastic bottles with a continuous thread closure cap.  The products are commonly advertised as being used for home soapmaking projects and clearing drains.  The lot numbers included in the recall are from 4001 to 9288 and are located on the bottom of the jar and on the side of the box.  The brands of products and description of the packaging included in the recall are:

Brand

Description

Distributed By

Soap Supply Co. Lye

yellow label

BigTProducts

Soap Makers Lye

green label

BigTProducts

California Soap Supply

dark blue label

NG Inc.

Combo Pure Solutions

light blue label

NG Inc.

Red Crown High Test Lye

red label

Boyer Corporation

Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes

white label

Boyer Corporation

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received two reports of chemical burn injuries with the California Soap Supply product.  One involved a child who received chemical burns to their mouth after gaining access to the product.

Sold At: Online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2019 for about $5.

Manufacturer: The Boyer Corporation Inc., LaGrange, Ill.

Manufactured in: United States

Recall Date: March 18, 2020
Recall Number: 20-092

