Recall Summary
Name of Product: Soap Supply Co. Lye, Soap Makers Lye, California Soap Supply, Combo Pure Solutions, Red Crown High Test Lye, and Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes
Hazard: The products contain sodium and/or potassium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.
Remedy: Replace
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Boyer for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
Consumer Contact:
Boyer Corporation at 800-323-4030 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at boyer9600@gmail.com or online at www.boyercorporation.com and click on the "Recall" tab for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 329,000
Description:
This recall involves six brands of sodium and potassium hydroxide products sold in two pound clear plastic bottles with a continuous thread closure cap. The products are commonly advertised as being used for home soapmaking projects and clearing drains. The lot numbers included in the recall are from 4001 to 9288 and are located on the bottom of the jar and on the side of the box. The brands of products and description of the packaging included in the recall are:
Brand
Description
Distributed By
Soap Supply Co. Lye
yellow label
BigTProducts
Soap Makers Lye
green label
BigTProducts
California Soap Supply
dark blue label
NG Inc.
Combo Pure Solutions
light blue label
NG Inc.
Red Crown High Test Lye
red label
Boyer Corporation
Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes
white label
Boyer Corporation
Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received two reports of chemical burn injuries with the California Soap Supply product. One involved a child who received chemical burns to their mouth after gaining access to the product.
Sold At: Online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2019 for about $5.
Manufacturer: The Boyer Corporation Inc., LaGrange, Ill.
Manufactured in: United States
Recall Date: March 18, 2020
Recall Number: 20-092