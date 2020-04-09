WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Camso-Recalls-Yeti-SnowMX-Conversion-Kits-Due-to-Crash-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Yeti SnowMX conversion kits
Hazard: The brakes on the snow bike can fail after the conversion kit has been installed, posing a crash hazard to the user.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using snow bikes with the recalled conversion kits and contact an authorized Yeti SnowMX dealer to make an appointment for a free repair.
Consumer Contact:
Camso toll-free at 877-866-2275 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at yetisnowmx.ca and click on "news" and then "press room" for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 380
Description:
This recall involves Yeti Snow MX kits used to convert dirt bike motorcycles into snow bikes for use in snow. The kit allows the replacement of the front wheel of a motorbike with a ski and rear suspension and wheels with a track system, and the addition of appropriate brakes with other components. The Yeti Snow MX kits have a serial number starting with YE3XXXX or 964XXXX located under the unit. The Yeti logo is printed on the side of the product. The model names and numbers of the kits are as follows:
Model Year 2018:
Yeti SnowMx 120 Sport SS
Yeti SnowMx 129 Freeride SS
Yeti SnowMx 120 Sport
Yeti SnowMx 129 Freeride
Yeti SnowMx 137 Mountain lite
Model Year 2019:
Yeti SnowMx 120SS
Yeti SnowMx 129SS
Yeti SnowMx 129FR
Yeti SnowMx 137MT
Model Year 2020:
Yeti SnowMx 120SS
Incidents/Injuries: Camso has received 12 incidents of the brakes failing. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Authorized Yeti SnowMX dealers from October 2017 through February 2020 for about $8,600.
Manufacturer: Camso Inc., of Canada
Manufactured in: Canada
Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 20-108