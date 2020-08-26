U_S_CONSUMER_PRODUCT_SAFETY_COMMISSION_LOGO.jpg

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Communicorp-Recalls-Plush-Aflac-Doctor-Duck-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: 6" Plush Aflac Promotional Doctor Duck

Hazard: The buttons on the lab coat worn by the Doctor Duck contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content standard.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy: Discard

Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled plush Doctor Duck.  Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased the Doctor Duck directly.

Consumer Contact: 
Communicorp at 800-642-3522 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://communicorp.com and click on 'Recall' at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 635,500

Description:
 This recall involves the six inch plush Aflac promotional Doctor Duck.  Doctor Duck is white with a yellow beak and feet.  It is dressed in a white lab coat with buttons and a stethoscope.  "Aflac" is printed on the front of the duck's lab coat.  The plush ducks were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from January 2005 through July 2020 for between $3 and $5 and distributed as a promotional giveaway item to customers.   

Importer: Communicorp Inc., of Columbus, Ga.

Distributor: Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, of Santa Clarita, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Release Number: 20-173

