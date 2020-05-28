WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2020/Consumer-Alert-CPSC-and-Mueller-Austria-Warn-Consumers-to-Stop-Using-Select-Versions-of-Onion-Chopper-Pro-to-Avoid-Injury
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Mueller Austria are urging consumers to immediately stop using select versions of Mueller Austria's Onion Chopper Pro (model #M-700). The versions in question feature a locking tab that must be pushed towards the blades in order to properly lock into place.
The product's locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades. Approximately 72,000 affected units were sold to consumers on Mueller Austria's website www.muellerdirect.com and Amazon.com between September 2016 and December 2019 for about $20.
Mueller Austria introduced a new chopper in December 2019 with a different locking tab configuration. This notice only applies to the older versions of the onion chopper that features a locking tab which slides toward the blades.
Mueller Austria, of Oakland, Calif., is currently in the process of negotiating a joint recall with CPSC. The firm wants to take action in order to protect consumers and provide a remedy. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has created a number of unforeseeable circumstances for Mueller Austria, and it remains uncertain when a remedy will become possible.
Consumers in possession of the affected products are strongly encouraged to cease all use of the products for their own safety. Consumers are advised to check for a future announcement of this recall at www.cpsc.gov.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Release Number: 20-129