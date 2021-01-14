U_S_CONSUMER_PRODUCT_SAFETY_COMMISSION_LOGO.jpg

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Luyuan Inc. are warning consumers to immediately stop using all Luyuan youth ATV models to avoid serious injury or death.  These youth ATVs do not meet CPSC's mandatory safety standards.

The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising.  However, Luyuan's ATVs do not comply with the mandatory maximum speed limitations and other mandatory standard requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age, posing a risk of a high-speed crash that may result in serious injury or death to young children.

The ATVs were marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years.  The ATVs were also sold online at www.familygokarts.com, www.Bigtoysgreencountry.com, www.Bigtoysusa.com and www.Saferwholesale.com.  In addition, the ATVs were sold at in-store dealerships, including Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports.

Luyuan distributed these ATVs beginning in August 2018, until August 2020.  The model numbers of these youth ATVs are LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I.  The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: "This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC's ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009" or a label on the motor, stating: "IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC."  Some of these youth ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding.

CPSC has pressed Luyuan for a recall.  Luyuan states it is working to provide a remedy to consumers that resolves the safety hazards identified in the ATVs.

CPSC and Luyuan urge consumers to stop using the ATV products immediately and to report any incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.  

