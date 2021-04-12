The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Maxtrade LLC are warning consumers to immediately stop using Maxtrade's Coolster youth ATV-3050-C and ATV-3050-B models to avoid serious injury or death.  These youth ATVs do not meet CPSC's mandatory safety standards.  Maxtrade halted all sales of the ATV 3050-C and ATV 3050-B immediately upon receiving notice from the CPSC.

The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising by various retailers.  However, the ATVs exceed the mandatory maximum speed limitations and other mandatory standard requirements for ATVs intended for children as young as 6.  This poses a risk of a high-speed crash that can result in serious injury or death, if used by young children.

The ATVs were sold online and at dealerships.  The online locations included www.Amazon.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Familygocarts.com, www.youthmotorsports.com, www.Killermotorsports.com, and www.Superiorpowersports.com. The dealerships included ABC Bikes & Toys & Motorcycles, Affordable Excitement, All Star Scooters, ATV Wholesale Outlet, Dallas Power Sports, Dirt Cheap Motorsports, Mooney Motorsports, Mopeds & More, Rebel Racing, Rock City Cycles, Sooner Cycles and Upstate Cycle.

Maxtrade distributed the ATV-3050-B from 2007 and the ATV-3050-C from 2008, until January 2021.  The model numbers of these youth ATVs are ATV-3050-C and ATV-3050-B.  Approximately 58,000 ATV-3050-C and 4,000 ATV-3050-B ATVs were sold since January 2016.

Maxtrade informed the CPSC it is working to provide a remedy to consumers.

CPSC and Maxtrade urge consumers to stop using the ATV 3050-C and 3050-B products immediately and to report any incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.  

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

