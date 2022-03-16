The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products ...

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Specialized Bicycle Components Expands Recall of Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards 

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Specialized-Bicycle-Components-Expands-Recall-of-Sirrus-Bicycles-with-Alloy-Cranks-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards 

RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/RH-Recalls-Illuminated-Mirrors-Due-to-Fire-and-Shock-Hazards 

B. toys Walk 'n' Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers Recalled Due to Choking Hazard; Distributed by Maison Battat

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/B-toys-Walk-n-Learn-Wooden-Activity-Toddler-Walkers-Recalled-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Distributed-by-Maison-Battat 

