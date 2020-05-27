U_S_CONSUMER_PRODUCT_SAFETY_COMMISSION_LOGO.jpg

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

  1. Sanvall Enterprises Recalls Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
    https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Sanvall-Enterprises-Recalls-Rapid-Alivio-Pain-Relieving-Roll-On-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning

  2. Primark Recalls Kitten Heel Court Shoes Due to High Levels of Chromium; Risk of Skin Irritation
    https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Primark-Recalls-Kitten-Heel-Court-Shoes-Due-to-High-Levels-of-Chromium-Risk-of-Skin-Irritation

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.  To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.