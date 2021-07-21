NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 202 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coffeetown, or near Allentown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Quakertown, Perkasie, Bedminster, Hellertown, Tinicum, Dublin, Ferndale, Riegelsville, Pleasant Valley, Revere, Coffeetown, Ancient Oaks, Lehigh University, Claussville, Ottsville and Pipersville. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 44 and 63. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 72. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH