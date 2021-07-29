WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Generac-Recalls-Portable-Generators-Due-to-Finger-Amputation-and-Crushing-Hazards
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators
Hazard: An unlocked handle can pinch consumers' fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.
Remedy: Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.
Consumer Contact: Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)
Description: This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.
Unit Type
Model Number
First Serial Number
Last Serial Number
XT8000E
G0064330
G0064331
3000037849
3005569372
G0064340
G0064342
XT8000EFI
G0071620
G0071621
3003336356
3006597843
G0071621R
GP6500
G0076720
G0076800
G0076800R
G0076812
G0076830
G0076830R
G0076902
G0076902R
G0076903
GP6500E
G0076820
G0076820R
G0076822
GP8000E
G0076731
G0076751
G0076751R
G0076761
G0076761R
G0076861
G0076861R
PRO 6500M
GP16505DMN
GP16505DMNR
PRO 6500E
GP16505DEN
HomeLink 6500E
G0068650
G0068651
G0079960
Incidents/Injuries: Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.
Sold at: Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain's Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.
Manufacturer: Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.
Manufactured in: United States and China
Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/76007r-eng.php
