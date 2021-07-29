The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Generac-Recalls-Portable-Generators-Due-to-Finger-Amputation-and-Crushing-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators 

Hazard: An unlocked handle can pinch consumers' fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards. 

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit. 

Consumer Contact: Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information. 

Recall Details

Units: About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)

Description: This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product.  The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product.  Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit Type

Model Number

First Serial Number

Last Serial Number

XT8000E

G0064330





G0064331

3000037849

3005569372

G0064340





G0064342





XT8000EFI

G0071620





G0071621

3003336356

3006597843

G0071621R





GP6500

G0076720





G0076800





G0076800R





G0076812





G0076830





G0076830R





G0076902





G0076902R





G0076903





GP6500E

G0076820







G0076820R







G0076822





GP8000E

G0076731





G0076751





G0076751R





G0076761





G0076761R





G0076861





G0076861R





PRO 6500M

GP16505DMN





GP16505DMNR





PRO 6500E

GP16505DEN





HomeLink 6500E

G0068650





G0068651





G0079960





Incidents/Injuries: Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing. 

Sold at: Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain's Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Manufacturer: Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.

Manufactured in: United States and China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/76007r-eng.php

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 21-173

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-recalls-portable-generators-due-to-finger-amputation-and-crushing-hazards-301344685.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.