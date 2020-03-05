WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Joules-USA-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-and-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Children's pajamas and robes

Hazard: The children's garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments, take them away from children and contact Joules USA for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: 

Joules USA at 800-583-9559 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@joules.com with "Recall" as the email subject or online at www.joulesusa.com and click on the "Recall" tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 12,000 (In addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall  involves Joules girls' and boys' pajamas and robes sold in multiple prints and sizes.  Joules is printed on the sewn-in neck label.  Garments with the following item numbers, printed on the wash care label, are included on this recall:

Item Number

Description

Size Range

204653-PINKBUNNY

Pink robe with bunny ears

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

205705-CRMSTPFLRL

White robe with floral print

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

207961-TURTLGREEN

Green robe

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

Z_ODRMARK-HGRDINO

Green dinosaur robe

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

205682-NVYROCKETS

Navy blue robe with space rocket print

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

205706-MULTSTRIP

White robe with pink and blue stripes

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

Z_ODRTEDDY-CRMMSTP

White robe with pink stripes

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

203155-WHTBLUSTRP

White and light blue striped robe

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

203219-FRNVSTRP

White and navy blue striped robe

 

100% polyester

XS, S, M, L

Z_ODRROBAN-NAVMSTP

Navy robe with red and green stripes

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

Z_ODRBRUCE-NAVBEAR

Navy robe with bear ears

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

Z_ODRUNICRN-SKYBUNI

Light blue unicorn robe

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

205707-REDCHK

Red check pajama

 

100 % cotton

1 through 12

205681-GRYROKTPAK

Gray pajama with backpack design

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

205681-NVCRMPKTDN

Navy and white striped pajama with dinosaur motif

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

205681-WHITEDINO

White pajama with dinosaur print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRKIPWLL-CREMBLUSTP

Blue and white striped pajama with red pocket

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRKIPWLL-CREMNVYSTR

White pajama with star print

 

97% cotton3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRKIPWLL-DAZZBLU

Blue pajama with bear motif

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRKIPWLL-REDDINO

Red pajama with dinosaur print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Y_ODRKIPWELL-DAZZBLU

Blue short sleeved pajama

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Y_ODRKIPWELL-GRYMARL

Gray short sleeved pajama

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

204649-BLUCREMDTS

White pajama with floral print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

204649-BLUMOONBAK

Blue and pink pajama with moon print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

204649-PNKGALAXY

Pink striped pajama with planet print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

204649-SLVBLVUNIC

Gray and white pajama with unicorn print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-CUNICRN

Pink white and blue pajama with unicorn image

 

97% cotton 3% Elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-PAWESME

Pink pajama with slogan

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-PKMGRFL

Pink pajama with floral print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-SKBLUNI

Blue pajama with unicorn print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-SKIIDOG

White pajama with skiing dog print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSLEPWL-WHTXMASDOG

White pajama with Christmas dog print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

205680-LBLUROCKET

Blue pajama with rocket image

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

205680-NVYROCKETS

Navy pajama with rocket print

 

96% cotton 4% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRMINSNZ-CRMBIRDFLR

Pink and white pajama with floral print

 

100% cotton

1 through 12

Z_ODRMINSNZ-PINKCHECK

Pink and blue checked pajama

 

100% cotton

1 through 12

Z_ODRSNOOZE-FNVZREX

Navy pajama with dinosaur image

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

Z_ODRSNOOZE-SBLKFTP

Gray and navy pajama with yeti image

 

97% cotton3 % elastane

1 through 12

203150-BLUSTPCATN

Blue and white striped pajama with cat image

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

203150-BLUSTRFLRL

Blue and white striped pajama with floral print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

203222-GREYSHARKS

Blue and gray pajama with shark print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

205153-BLUBLSTOFF

Blue pajama with rocket print

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

205153-NVSTRMNSTR

Navy pajama with monster image

 

97% cotton 3% elastane

1 through 12

203153-WHTFRTFLRL

Floral print nightgown

 

100% polyester

1 through 12

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Children's boutiques nationwide and online at www.joulesusa.com from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 to $70.

Manufacturer: Joules Limited, of England

Distributor: Joules USA Inc., of New York

Manufactured in: China and Hong Kong

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/72255r-eng.php  


Recall Number: 20-087

