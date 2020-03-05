WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Joules-USA-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-and-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Children's pajamas and robes
Hazard: The children's garments fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments, take them away from children and contact Joules USA for a full refund.
Consumer Contact:
Joules USA at 800-583-9559 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at product.recall@joules.com with "Recall" as the email subject or online at www.joulesusa.com and click on the "Recall" tab at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 12,000 (In addition, about 300 were sold in Canada)
Description:
This recall involves Joules girls' and boys' pajamas and robes sold in multiple prints and sizes. Joules is printed on the sewn-in neck label. Garments with the following item numbers, printed on the wash care label, are included on this recall:
Item Number
Description
Size Range
204653-PINKBUNNY
Pink robe with bunny ears
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
205705-CRMSTPFLRL
White robe with floral print
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
207961-TURTLGREEN
Green robe
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
Z_ODRMARK-HGRDINO
Green dinosaur robe
100% polyester
1 through 12
205682-NVYROCKETS
Navy blue robe with space rocket print
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
205706-MULTSTRIP
White robe with pink and blue stripes
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
Z_ODRTEDDY-CRMMSTP
White robe with pink stripes
100% polyester
1 through 12
203155-WHTBLUSTRP
White and light blue striped robe
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
203219-FRNVSTRP
White and navy blue striped robe
100% polyester
XS, S, M, L
Z_ODRROBAN-NAVMSTP
Navy robe with red and green stripes
100% polyester
1 through 12
Z_ODRBRUCE-NAVBEAR
Navy robe with bear ears
100% polyester
1 through 12
Z_ODRUNICRN-SKYBUNI
Light blue unicorn robe
100% polyester
1 through 12
205707-REDCHK
Red check pajama
100 % cotton
1 through 12
205681-GRYROKTPAK
Gray pajama with backpack design
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
205681-NVCRMPKTDN
Navy and white striped pajama with dinosaur motif
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
205681-WHITEDINO
White pajama with dinosaur print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRKIPWLL-CREMBLUSTP
Blue and white striped pajama with red pocket
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRKIPWLL-CREMNVYSTR
White pajama with star print
97% cotton3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRKIPWLL-DAZZBLU
Blue pajama with bear motif
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRKIPWLL-REDDINO
Red pajama with dinosaur print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Y_ODRKIPWELL-DAZZBLU
Blue short sleeved pajama
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Y_ODRKIPWELL-GRYMARL
Gray short sleeved pajama
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
204649-BLUCREMDTS
White pajama with floral print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
204649-BLUMOONBAK
Blue and pink pajama with moon print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
204649-PNKGALAXY
Pink striped pajama with planet print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
204649-SLVBLVUNIC
Gray and white pajama with unicorn print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-CUNICRN
Pink white and blue pajama with unicorn image
97% cotton 3% Elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-PAWESME
Pink pajama with slogan
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-PKMGRFL
Pink pajama with floral print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-SKBLUNI
Blue pajama with unicorn print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-SKIIDOG
White pajama with skiing dog print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSLEPWL-WHTXMASDOG
White pajama with Christmas dog print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
205680-LBLUROCKET
Blue pajama with rocket image
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
205680-NVYROCKETS
Navy pajama with rocket print
96% cotton 4% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRMINSNZ-CRMBIRDFLR
Pink and white pajama with floral print
100% cotton
1 through 12
Z_ODRMINSNZ-PINKCHECK
Pink and blue checked pajama
100% cotton
1 through 12
Z_ODRSNOOZE-FNVZREX
Navy pajama with dinosaur image
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
Z_ODRSNOOZE-SBLKFTP
Gray and navy pajama with yeti image
97% cotton3 % elastane
1 through 12
203150-BLUSTPCATN
Blue and white striped pajama with cat image
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
203150-BLUSTRFLRL
Blue and white striped pajama with floral print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
203222-GREYSHARKS
Blue and gray pajama with shark print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
205153-BLUBLSTOFF
Blue pajama with rocket print
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
205153-NVSTRMNSTR
Navy pajama with monster image
97% cotton 3% elastane
1 through 12
203153-WHTFRTFLRL
Floral print nightgown
100% polyester
1 through 12
Incidents/Injuries: None reported.
Sold At: Children's boutiques nationwide and online at www.joulesusa.com from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 to $70.
Manufacturer: Joules Limited, of England
Distributor: Joules USA Inc., of New York
Manufactured in: China and Hong Kong
In Conjunction With: Canada
Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/72255r-eng.php
