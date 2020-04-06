WASHINGTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Joybird-Recalls-Dressers-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Blythe dressers
Hazard: The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).
Remedy: Refund, Repair
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Joybird for a free in-home repair to the dresser's legs or a free one-time in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit by a technician plus a $50 gift card to be used on Joybird's website, or free pick-up of the dresser for a full refund. Joybird is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Consumer Contact:
Joybird toll-free at 888-282-0842 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Saturday, email at support@joybird.com or online at www.joybird.com and click on Product Safety for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 100
Description:
This recall involves Joybird's Blythe dressers. They are made of plywood with a painted white finish exterior and nine brown-colored, veneer-faced plywood drawers with round knobs that are finished with a low-gloss lacquer. The dressers measure about 66 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 37.5 inches high and weigh about 209 pounds. Stickers on the back of each recalled dresser state "Stitch Industries, Inc." the month and year of manufacture, and the words "TSCA Title VI Compliant."
Incidents/Injuries: None reported.
Sold At: Online at Joybird.com from October 2017 through July 2019 for about $1,700.
Importer: Joybird, of Commerce, Calif.
Manufactured in: Mexico
Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 20-106