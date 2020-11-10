WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Recall Summary
Name of Product: SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles
Hazard: The candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
Consumer Contact:
Kohl's toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on "Recalls" on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 512,000
Description:
This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life three-wick candles in the following models and scents:
Model
Fragrance
Style Number
UPC
Date
GROW
Cape Jasmine
01SNGDD01
400681131954
10/19
HOME SWEET HOME
White Lotus & Lilac
01SNGDD03
400292653180
10/19
SAIL AWAY
Sunday Funday
01SNGDD04
400189096090
10/19
LIVE SIMPLY
Mango Margarita
01SNGDD06
400304678057
10/19
BE HAPPY
Honeydew Raspberry Sangria
01SNGDD07
400551335093
10/19
HELLO WORLD
Pineapple Sugar
01SNGDD09
400681131985
10/19
DREAM
Coconut Mahogany
01SNGDD13
400660700553
10/19
EXPLORE
Cactus Rose Bloom
01SNGDD17
400292653210
10/19
I Woof You
Rhubarb Berry Lemonade
01CTDVD25
400553244546
10/19
BLESSED
Baked Apple
03SNGDD01A
400620031802
06/20
THANKFUL
Falling Leaves
03SNGDD02A
400177580198
06/20
GRATEFUL
Pumpkin Spice
03SNGDD03A
400757488494
06/20
HELLO FALL
Pumpkin Spice
03SNGDD04
400624369253
06/20
MAKE TODAY
Autumn Hayride
03SNGDD06
400709373526
06/20
MAKE LIFE
Caramel Toffee
03SNGDD07B
400620031826
06/20
HAPPY DAY
Crackling Cedarwood
03SNGDD08B
400177581027
06/20
THINK BE HAPPY
Fall in Love
03SNGDD10
400337146257
06/20
ENJOY
Vanilla Pumpkin Latte
03SNGDD11
400709374738
06/20
LIVE SIMPLY
Caramel Toffee
03SNGDD12
400757490077
06/20
BE COZY
Falling Leaves
03SNGDD13
400177580730
06/20
OUR HOME
Pumpkin Spice
03SNGDD15
400496811737
06/20
PEACE
Cozy Fireside
04SNGDD01
400692896828
08/20
MERRY
Enchanted Forest
04SNGDD03
400467677928
08/20
MERRY & BRIGHT
Gingerbread House
04SNGDD05
400189021672
08/20
BE COZY
Sugar & Spice
04SNGDD11
400623348556
08/20
SNOWMEN
Cocoa & Marshmallows
04SNGDD13
400640603041
08/20
ALL BE MERRY
Balsam Fir
04SNGDD15
400610253177
08/20
TIS THE SEASON
Holiday Cookies
04SNGDD17
400757426557
08/20
PINK CITY
Spiced Holly Berry
04SNGDD21
400640603058
08/20
OH WHAT FUN
Holiday Cookies
04SNGDD24
400757426564
08/20
The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.
Incidents/Injuries: Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and/or breaking glass containers with the three-wick candles, including five incidents resulting in minor burn injuries and six incidents involving minor property damage including burn marks on furniture, carpet, and/or countertops.
Sold At: Kohl's stores nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.
Importer: Kohl's, Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Manufactured in: China
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
