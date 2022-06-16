The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products ...

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Schneider ElectricTM Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Schneider-ElectricTM-Recalls-1-4-Million-Electrical-Panels-Due-to-Thermal-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards 

Sienhua Group Recalls WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Sienhua-Group-Recalls-WarmWave-and-Hunter-Ceramic-Tower-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards 

Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning 

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Time-Cap-Labs-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Aspirin-and-Ibuprofen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Aurohealth-Recalls-Walgreens-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Sun Pharma Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Sun-Pharma-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/TJX-Recalls-Egg-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Sold-at-Marshalls-T-J-Maxx-HomeGoods-and-Homesense-Stores 

Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Aurohealth-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Loulou-Lollipop 

Times Tienda Recalls Children's Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Times-Tienda-Recalls-Childrens-Desks-and-Chairs-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-and-Lead-Content-Bans-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard  

Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Primark-Recalls-Wooden-Xylophone-Toys-Due-to-Choking-Hazard 

