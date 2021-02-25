Eagle Protect PBC Logo - Eagle Protect supplies ethically sourced disposable gloves and protective clothing. Eagle’s passion for improving their customers' food safety and sustainability practices has led to the ongoing collaboration and research with Barry Michaels. Eagle became a certified B Corporation in 2012, and in 2017 was certified Child Labor Free to Manufacturing level - the world’s first and only disposable glove and clothing specialists to earn both distinctions. (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Protect)