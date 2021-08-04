The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

 By U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/two-million-dehumidifiers-with-well-known-brand-names-recalled-due-to-fire-and-burn 

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Dehumidifiers

Hazard: The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumer Contact: 

Contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

AeonAir

Model number

Capacity

RDH30EB

30-pint

RDH30EB-1

30-pint

RDH45EB

45-pint

RDH45EB-1

45-pint

RDH60EB

60-pint

RDH70EB

70-pint

RDH70EB-1

70-pint

RDH70EDP

70-pint

WDH-945EL

45-pint

WDH-945EL-1

45-pint



Amana

Model Number

Capacity

D930M

30-pint

D935M

35-pint

D945E

45-pint

D950EP

50-pint

D965E

65-pint

D965E-E

65-pint

D970E-E

70-pint

D970EP

70-pint

D974E

74-pint

DM70E-E

70-pint



ArcticAire (Danby)

Model Number

Capacity

ADR30A2G

30-pint

ADR50A2G

50-pint

ADR70A2C

70-pint

ADR70A2G

70-pint



Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)

Model Number

Capacity

3824-527

70-pint

3824-527-1

70-pint



Commercial Cool

Model Number

Capacity

CJ30M

30-pint

CJ35M

35-pint

CJ50E

50-pint

CJ70E

70-pint

CJ70EP

70-pint

CK50E

50-pint



Danby

Model Number

Capacity

DDR45A3GDB

45-pint

DDR70A3GDB

70-pint



Danby Designer

Model Number

Capacity

DDR60RGDD

60-pint



Danby Premiere

Model Number

Capacity

DDR25E

25-pint

DDR25E-1

25-pint

DDR30A1GP

30-pint

DDR30A2GP

30-pint

DDR30E

30-pint

DDR30E-1

30-pint

DDR30E-2

30-pint

DDR45A1GP

45-pint

DDR45A2GP

45-pint

DDR45A3GP

45-pint

DDR45E

45-pint

DDR45E-1

45-pint

DDR5009REE

50-pint

DDR5009REE-1

50-pint

DDR5011

50-pint

DDR5011-1

50-pint

DDR50A1GP

50-pint

DDR50A2GP

50-pint

DDR6009REE

60-pint

DDR6009REE-1

60-pint

DDR60A1GP

60-pint

DDR60A2GP

60-pint

DDR60A3GP

60-pint

DDR7009REE

70-pint

DDR7009REE-1

70-pint

DDR70A1GP

70-pint

DDR70A2GP

70-pint



De'Longhi

Model Number

Capacity

DD30P

30-pint

DD40P

40-pint

DD40PCA

40-pint

DD45

45-pint

DD45E

45-pint

DD45P

45-pint

DD45PE

45-pint

DD50P

50-pint

DD50PC

50-pint

DD50PE

50-pint

DD50PSC

50-pint

DD50PSCE

50-pint

DD70PE

70-pint

DDX45PE

45-pint

With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

DDX50PE

50-pint

With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549

DDX70PE

70-pint

With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549



Edgestar

Model Number

Capacity

DEP500WP 

50-pint

DEP501WP

50-pint

DEP700WP 

70-pint

DEP701WP

70-pint



Friedrich

Model Number

Capacity

D25ANP

25-pint

D25BNP

25-pint

D25D

25-pint

D25DA

25-pint

D50AP

50-pint

D50BP

50-pint

D50BP-A

50-pint

D50D

50-pint

D70BP 

70-pint

D70BP-A

70-pint

D70AP

70-pint

D70BP

70-pint

D70D

70-pint



Generations (Danby)

Model Number

Capacity

GDR5011BL

50-pint

GDR50A1C

50-pint

GDR50A2C

50-pint



Haier

Model Number

Capacity

HEN70ETFP

70-pint

HEN70ETFP-E

70-pint

HM50EP

50-pint

HM70EP

70-pint



Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)

Model Number

Capacity

DH45W

45-pint

With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1501/000001 through 1501/000924

DH50W

50-pint

With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1412/000001 through 1412/000850

1501/000001 through 1501/002774

1503/002775 through 1503/005170

1504/005171 through 1504/006546

DH70W

70-pint

With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:

1412/000001 through 1412/001020

1501/000001 through 1501/003798

1503/003799 through 1503/008436

1504/008437 through 1504/012070



Idylis

Model Number

Capacity

0526011

70-pint

0526051

70-pint



Ivation

Model Number

Capacity

IVADH30PW

30-pint

IVADH70PW

70-pint



perfect aire

Model Number

Capacity

1PED30

30-pint

1PED50

50-pint

1PED50S   

50-pint

1PED70

70-pint

1PEDP50    

50-pint

1PEDP70

70-pint

PADP50

50-pint

PADP70  

70-pint



SuperClima

Model Number

Capacity

DW30M

30-pint



Whirlpool

Model Number

Capacity

WDH70EAPW

70-pint



Whynter

Model Number

Capacity

RPD-302W

30-pint

RPD-503SP

50-pint

RPD-702WP

70-pint

Incidents/Injuries: New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At: Lowe's stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430

Manufacturer: New Widetech

Manufactured in: China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75829r-eng.php

Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/articulos/alertas-al-consumidor-35310?state=published

Release Number: 21-174

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-million-dehumidifiers-with-well-known-brand-names-recalled-due-to-fire-and-burn-hazards-manufactured-by-new-widetech-301348718.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

