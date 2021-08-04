WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/two-million-dehumidifiers-with-well-known-brand-names-recalled-due-to-fire-and-burn
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Dehumidifiers
Hazard: The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
Remedy: Refund
Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.
Consumer Contact:
Contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)
Description:
This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.
AeonAir
Model number
Capacity
RDH30EB
30-pint
RDH30EB-1
30-pint
RDH45EB
45-pint
RDH45EB-1
45-pint
RDH60EB
60-pint
RDH70EB
70-pint
RDH70EB-1
70-pint
RDH70EDP
70-pint
WDH-945EL
45-pint
WDH-945EL-1
45-pint
Amana
Model Number
Capacity
D930M
30-pint
D935M
35-pint
D945E
45-pint
D950EP
50-pint
D965E
65-pint
D965E-E
65-pint
D970E-E
70-pint
D970EP
70-pint
D974E
74-pint
DM70E-E
70-pint
ArcticAire (Danby)
Model Number
Capacity
ADR30A2G
30-pint
ADR50A2G
50-pint
ADR70A2C
70-pint
ADR70A2G
70-pint
Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
Model Number
Capacity
3824-527
70-pint
3824-527-1
70-pint
Commercial Cool
Model Number
Capacity
CJ30M
30-pint
CJ35M
35-pint
CJ50E
50-pint
CJ70E
70-pint
CJ70EP
70-pint
CK50E
50-pint
Danby
Model Number
Capacity
DDR45A3GDB
45-pint
DDR70A3GDB
70-pint
Danby Designer
Model Number
Capacity
DDR60RGDD
60-pint
Danby Premiere
Model Number
Capacity
DDR25E
25-pint
DDR25E-1
25-pint
DDR30A1GP
30-pint
DDR30A2GP
30-pint
DDR30E
30-pint
DDR30E-1
30-pint
DDR30E-2
30-pint
DDR45A1GP
45-pint
DDR45A2GP
45-pint
DDR45A3GP
45-pint
DDR45E
45-pint
DDR45E-1
45-pint
DDR5009REE
50-pint
DDR5009REE-1
50-pint
DDR5011
50-pint
DDR5011-1
50-pint
DDR50A1GP
50-pint
DDR50A2GP
50-pint
DDR6009REE
60-pint
DDR6009REE-1
60-pint
DDR60A1GP
60-pint
DDR60A2GP
60-pint
DDR60A3GP
60-pint
DDR7009REE
70-pint
DDR7009REE-1
70-pint
DDR70A1GP
70-pint
DDR70A2GP
70-pint
De'Longhi
Model Number
Capacity
DD30P
30-pint
DD40P
40-pint
DD40PCA
40-pint
DD45
45-pint
DD45E
45-pint
DD45P
45-pint
DD45PE
45-pint
DD50P
50-pint
DD50PC
50-pint
DD50PE
50-pint
DD50PSC
50-pint
DD50PSCE
50-pint
DD70PE
70-pint
DDX45PE
45-pint
With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
DDX50PE
50-pint
With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
DDX70PE
70-pint
With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
Edgestar
Model Number
Capacity
DEP500WP
50-pint
DEP501WP
50-pint
DEP700WP
70-pint
DEP701WP
70-pint
Friedrich
Model Number
Capacity
D25ANP
25-pint
D25BNP
25-pint
D25D
25-pint
D25DA
25-pint
D50AP
50-pint
D50BP
50-pint
D50BP-A
50-pint
D50D
50-pint
D70BP
70-pint
D70BP-A
70-pint
D70AP
70-pint
D70BP
70-pint
D70D
70-pint
Generations (Danby)
Model Number
Capacity
GDR5011BL
50-pint
GDR50A1C
50-pint
GDR50A2C
50-pint
Haier
Model Number
Capacity
HEN70ETFP
70-pint
HEN70ETFP-E
70-pint
HM50EP
50-pint
HM70EP
70-pint
Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
Model Number
Capacity
DH45W
45-pint
With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
DH50W
50-pint
With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
DH70W
70-pint
With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
Idylis
Model Number
Capacity
0526011
70-pint
0526051
70-pint
Ivation
Model Number
Capacity
IVADH30PW
30-pint
IVADH70PW
70-pint
perfect aire
Model Number
Capacity
1PED30
30-pint
1PED50
50-pint
1PED50S
50-pint
1PED70
70-pint
1PEDP50
50-pint
1PEDP70
70-pint
PADP50
50-pint
PADP70
70-pint
SuperClima
Model Number
Capacity
DW30M
30-pint
Whirlpool
Model Number
Capacity
WDH70EAPW
70-pint
Whynter
Model Number
Capacity
RPD-302W
30-pint
RPD-503SP
50-pint
RPD-702WP
70-pint
Incidents/Injuries: New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Lowe's stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.
Manufacturer: New Widetech
Manufactured in: China
Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75829r-eng.php
Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/articulos/alertas-al-consumidor-35310?state=published
