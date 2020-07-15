NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the cordless percussion massager identified below bears a counterfeit UL Certification Mark. The cordless percussion massagers have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.
Name of Product: Trusted Medical Solutions Cordless Percussion Massager, Model TCM-18A
Manufacturer: Songling Healthcare Equipment Co., Ltd.
Remedy: UL recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
The cordless percussion massagers bear counterfeit UL Marks and the following:
TRUSTED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
CORDLESS PERCUSSION MASSAGER
Rechargeable Li-ion Battery MODEL: TCM-18A
Rating: 2200 mAH (16.28Wh) 7.2V MADE IN CHINA
Importer: Trusted Medical Solutions
Manufacturer: Songling Healthcare Equipment Co., Ltd.
Identification on the Packaging:
TRUSTED
Medical Solutions
CORDLESS
PERCUSSION
MASSAGER
TCM-18A
Photographs:
Known to be distributed and sold by:
www.amazon.com (no longer for sale)
trustedmedicalsolutions.com (no longer for sale)
