NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilton Brands of Naperville, Illinois announced today a voluntary national recall of all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.
A full list of recalled products with photos and SKUs, which were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail, order, and direct delivery, is as follows:
Product Name: Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit
Item #: 1900-0-0054
Brand: Wilton/Tasty
Product Name: Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings
Item #: 710-0-0207
Brand: Holiday Home
Product Name: Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item #: 710-4277
Brand: Wilton
Product Name: Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item #: 710-5364
Brand: Wilton
Product Name: Holiday Mix Sprinkles
Item #: 710-7649
Brand: Wilton
Product Name: Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item #: 710-9704
Brand: Wilton
Product Name: Assorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles
Item #: 710-9722
Brand: Wilton
This recall is being initiated because of one reported allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products. Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation. The health and safety of our consumers is our primary concern and we are acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue. Wilton has ceased production and distribution of the affected products.
Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide. A full list of retailers that have carried this product can be found at http://www.wilton.com/recall.
For questions about the voluntary recall, please call our Consumer Care Hotline at 1-800-794-5866, Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, or by sending an email to productrecall@wilton.com.
Wilton Brands LLC is the parent company of Wilton Industries Inc.
For images of recalled products, please visit http://www.wilton.com/recall.
About Wilton Brands
We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a leading brand in baking and cake decorating. At Wilton, we're passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to every consumer. Find out more at http://www.wilton.com.
Media Contact
Lulette Gehron, Wilton Brands, +1 6308102631, pressroom@wilton.com
