DETROIT, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 100,000 PPE masks were delivered today for deployment and use by the City of Detroit, after Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores announced he purchased the equipment earlier this week. The surgical-grade masks arrived at a Detroit fire station in Eastern Market early this afternoon. In partnership with the City of Detroit, the masks will be provided to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Today's PPE delivery is an additional mechanism in which the organization is supporting metro Detroit during the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, the Detroit Pistons picked up and delivered 15,000 PPE ICU gowns donated by the Cleveland Clinic to Henry Ford Health System and partnered with the state of Michigan and city of Detroit on a public service announcements asking for medical volunteers to help in Michigan and encouraging citizens to stay home and stay safe. Additionally, in conjunction with Wayne County and corporate partners, the organization made a $375,000 funding grant to Forgotten Harvest and has made the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center available to state government officials as a place to house health care professionals or COVID-19 patients, if designated.
Public Relations Contacts:
Kevin Grigg, Cletus Lewis Jr., Josh Schur
(313) 771-7577
kgrigg@pistons.com; clewis@pistons.com;
jschur@pistons.com