LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniting America with hope, health and friendship, The Amazing Friendship Run with world-renowned ultra-long-distance runner, Stan Cottrell, is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to impart positivity, connect communities and encourage greatness in today's rapidly changing world.
Cottrell is on a life-long mission to inspire and lead by example. Cottrell set a Guinness World Record for running across the United States in just 48 days. He has run across Europe in 80 days and ran 2,152 miles in 53 days across China where foreigners had never been permitted. He has run through 40 different countries and accumulated more than 266,000 miles of running in his 63-year career. That distance is more than 10 times around the earth.
On Friday, May 7, 2021, Cottrell will turn 78 and embark on another inspiring run. Beginning from Los Angeles, Cottrell will run back-to-back marathons for 100 days ultimately arriving in Washington D.C.
"If I can get up and move at 78, everyone in America can too," said Cottrell. "We are creating a movement of spreading positivity, kindness, and unity. Everyone, young and old is welcome to join in and run with me for as long as they wish, be it a block, a mile, or more!"
The Friendship Run, sponsored in part by AmnioFit and 360 Clinic, is the perfect forum to accentuate the goals of goodwill, health and wellness, mutual trust, respect and provide an opportunity to advance friendships between individuals and nations. This initiative is bigger than cheering Stan on, it is about encouraging people to start moving – one step at a time. The race is fundraising for multiple charities including Friendship Sports Association, Go Vets Foundation, Larger than Life, WLOC Clothes for Kids Inc., Feed the Children, Hope for Families, Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and TongueOut.
Additionally, there are many ways to participate. Individuals and groups are encouraged to join Cottrell along the way and run with him or do it virtually. Free COVID-19 testing will be provided to all individuals who register to run with Stan through 360AZDoc. A livestream will show where Cottrell is in his journey, making stops in 15 cities from coast-to-coast including:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Phoenix, AZ
- Albuquerque, NM
- Topeka, KS
- Lawrence, KS
- Kansas City, MO
- Columbia, MO
- St. Louis, MO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Dayton, OH
- Cincinnati, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Parkersburg, WV
- Clarksburg, WV
- Washington, DC
A team of medical professionals will closely monitor Cottrell's movement and live with him for the duration of his run. Cottrell's vitals, steps and other personal data will be collected by sensors he will be wearing and be shared publicly via a Remote Patient Monitoring Platform that 247 Health Solution has developed.
For more information about The Amazing Friendship Run to participate or donate visit friendshipsportsassociation.org and follow us on social media at @tafrwithstan2021.
About The Amazing Friendship Run
The Amazing Friendship Run (TAFR) is sponsored by Friendship Sports Association Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in Tucker, Georgia, and 247 Health Solution to create awareness of fitness and global causes. The public is invited to join the run and festivities along the route. Get more information at http://www.friendshipsportsassociation.org and follow on social media at @tafrwithstan2021
About Stan Cottrell
Stan Cottrell graduated from Western Kentucky University with a B.S. degree in Health, Biology, Psychology, and Sociology and has a Master of Science degree in Community Health Administration. He is an author, speaker, world record setter, adventurer, cross cultural specialist, and ultra-long distance runner. He is the founder of the Friendship Sports Association, a charitable, non-profit organization founded on utilizing physical fitness and sports activities as a base for establishing lasting friendships throughout the world. Guinness Book of Records holder for running from New York to San Francisco in 48 days. He has run more thank 250,000 miles through 40 countries including 3,500-mile run through 12 European countries, 2,125-mile run from the Great Wall to Guangzhou in China in 53 days and many more. Follow Stan on social media at @StanCotrellOfficial
