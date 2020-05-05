New Venture Will Take Audiences Inside the Biggest and Most Compelling Stories, Characters and Moments in Sports Past, Present and Future Told By the Most Iconic and Trusted Brand in Sports Through the Lens of Top Filmmakers and Talent Debut Project Will Be a Docu-Series Entitled "Covers," Individual Episodic Documentaries That Chronicle the Most Iconic Covers with a Behind-the-Scenes Look Into the Triumphs and Tragedies That Defined Those Moments