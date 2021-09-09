SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, 25 professional Korn Ferry Tour golfers graduated to the top of the game, securing their PGA TOUR cards for the 2021-2022 season. Among them were PXG professionals Paul Barjon and Seth Reeves.
"Paul and Seth have faced some pretty stiff competition this season and have performed exceptionally well," shared PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Their dogged determination has certainly paid off, and we couldn't be more pleased to stand behind them as they transition to the PGA TOUR."
PXG is proud to support players at various stages in their golf journey - from casual golfers and avid amateurs to university players and touring professionals. The company runs a strong collegiate program and maintains a robust Korn Ferry Tour roster with the hope of helping talented players find their way onto the PGA and LPGA Tours, where PXG golfers continue to excel.
During the 2020-2021 season, PXG PGA and LPGA Tour Pros recorded more than 55 top tens, including six wins and a bronze medal in Tokyo. Barjon and Reeves, who also claimed wins this season, will join their ranks this week at the Safeway Open.
"After college I turned pro and have been focused on making it to the PGA TOUR," PXG Tour Pro Paul Barjon said. "PXG, with their support during tournament and off weeks, has played a big part in making my goal a reality this year. I am very grateful to have their support and look forward to teeing it up this week as part of the big tour troops."
Barjon claimed his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2021 Huntsville Championship with an eagle on the third playoff hole. To secure his tour card, he also had three second places and one tied for third place finish this season.
Reeves had an equally strong run, with five top five finishes this season including a win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. As a result, Reeves secured his tour card for the second time in his career.
"Last year, I made the switch to PXG and won five weeks later. Since then, PXG has played an integral role in helping me play the best golf of my career to get me back to the PGA TOUR," said Reeves. "I couldn't be happier to be associated with a brand that vigorously strives for excellence as PXG."
What's In the Bag?
- PXG 0311 X GEN4 Driving Iron
- PXG 0311 ST Irons, 4-PW
- PXG Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges 50°, 54°, 58°
- PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter
- PXG 0341 X GEN4 Fairway
- PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Irons, 4-PW
- PXG Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges 50°, 54°, 60°
- PXG Battle Ready One & Done Putter
A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG and its lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Paul Barjon, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
