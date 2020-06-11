HONOLULU, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XTERRA today announced the 25th edition of the XTERRA World Championship in Maui scheduled for November 8 and the 13th annual XTERRA Trail Run World Championship half-marathon on Oahu, December 6, have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
"The health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, crew, partners and host communities is and always will be our top priority," said XTERRA President Janet Clark. "We realize the many emotional and economic factors this decision creates for so many good people in our extended XTERRA community, but ultimately we felt the risks involved with encouraging travel and hosting large gatherings was not acceptable."
Other XTERRA events attracting big fields from across the U.S. and internationally that were cancelled include the off-road triathlon and trail running weekends scheduled for XTERRA Beaver Creek on July 18-19 in Avon, Colorado, XTERRA Oak Mountain on August 28-29 in Pelham, Alabama, and the XTERRA USA and XTERRA Trail Run National Championship events in Utah on September 19-20. In addition, the XTERRA America, Asia-Pacific, and European Tour point scoring systems have also been cancelled.
Sherry Duong, the executive director for the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau, expressed her support of the decision.
"On behalf of the MVCB I'd first like to convey our sincere mahalo for the XTERRA partnership throughout the years. Your community support for the past 24 years has provided Maui County with many benefits we have come to love and appreciate. We realize it was a hard decision to cancel the 2020 XTERRA here on Maui, however, we appreciate you keeping the health and safety of our community at heart when the decision was made and look forward to the return of XTERRA in 2021."
Of note, several XTERRA World Tour destinations plan on hosting events on their original or postponed dates based on the unique public health guidelines in their communities. A more detailed release and full list of events with current status is available at xterraplanet.com/xterra-and-covid-19.
With many events being cancelled, XTERRA has taken its on-site activations online with the introduction of the XTERRA Connect digital platform. The initiative provides daily social media content including LIVE workouts and Q&A with XTERRA athletes and coaches, health and wellness insights, an XTERRA Yoga Series, training tips, its own XTERRA Podcast, and an emerging youth series. Virtual race offerings and interactive XTERRA University programs are in development.
View video message from Janet Clark
