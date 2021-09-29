DALTON, Ga., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With new turf installations at over a dozen top schools and revitalization projects with Major League Baseball, 2021 is turning out to be a standout year for AstroTurf®, the creator of world-class athletic surfaces.
Throughout the spring season and summer training, AstroTurf® completed a large number of notable projects, ensuring football teams at schools across the country, from Seattle, Washington to Fayetteville, North Carolina, were ready to kick off the fall season on brand new turf.
Facility upgrades include a replacement field at McNeese State, which was in dire need of new football turf after going through two devastating hurricanes, a replacement field at the retrofitted T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the temporary home turf for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during renovations at Aloha Stadium, and a new field for the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The oldest college football stadium in Ohio, Mount Union Stadium, home of the Mount Union University Purple Raiders, is another on the list of iconic sports facilities across the U.S and Canada with a new AstroTurf® field this year.
With a renewed focus on high-quality sports facilities, it's clear that athletic departments and coaches across the U.S. are looking for ways to give their players every possible advantage. A solid training staff, good coaches, and top-notch training equipment are all essential for empowering athletes to be competitive. However, a premium surface with excellent shock absorption, minimal risk of torque, and consistent footing can also be a major factor in keeping players safe and enabling them to push their limits, both in practice and games.
In 2021, many schools chose AstroTurf® to meet this need. As a result, the company will be well-represented during the college football season this fall.
Several teams, including the Washington Huskies, Missouri Tigers, Rice Owls, and the University of North Carolina Charlotte 49ers, will compete on AstroTurf's most popular product in college football – the RootZone 3D3 turf system.
With a multi-ply primary backing system, a polyurethane secondary system, and a customizable infill layer, the RootZone 3D3 system is designed to increase playability and shock absorption while also reducing infill migration and ensuring a high-performance surface for years.
Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls it a great fit for his players saying, "It is fast underfoot for our pro-temp offense."
At the University of Idaho, which opted for the RootZone 3D3 Trionic Blend system for the Vandals' official practice field, Head Coach Paul Petrino explains, "The new turf gives us another tool to (help us) improve."
And at UNC Charlotte, Cass Ferguson, the Assistant Athletic Director of Facilities and Events, says, "For our student-athletes, we have been able to highlight our bold new brand in an attractive fashion that will capture attention across the country. Definitely gold standard!"
It's not just the state-of-the-art playing fields. AstroTurf is also known for delivering top-level service on every project, as noted by Tanner Stines, Senior Associated Athletic Director at McNeese State. "AstroTurf was such a blessing. From the time the contractor and (regional sales manager) TJ Marcum got together, from the art layout, picking the colors, to the installation, it was second to none."
With the college football season in full swing, the company looks forward to watching the teams give it their all on AstroTurf®.
