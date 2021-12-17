SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Second Annual PXG College Golf Showcase at Scottsdale National debuted Wednesday evening on GOLF Channel. The eighteen-hole charity exhibition shootout between six elite college golfers and two celebrities provided fast-paced fun, great commentary, and excellent competition. In the end, Team Semper Fi landed at the top of the leaderboard, posting $530,000 in charity skins versus Team Mount Sinai who secured $470,000. The million-dollar pot benefitting the two military non-profits was awarded by The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.
Team Semper Fi was led by team captain Rob Riggle with Oklahoma State's Eugenio Chacarra, Washington's RJ Manke, and Duke's Gina Kim. While Team Mount Sinai was comprised of team captain Jerome Bettis, Oklahoma's Logan McAllister, SMU's Noah Goodwin and Arkansas' Brooke Matthews.
The competition was split into two exciting formats—a scramble front nine including the celebrities, switching to a true alternate shot amongst the college stars on the back nine to showcase their incredible talent. "To see these future stars at this stage, spend some time with them, and give them some words of wisdom, that's what it's all about," noted Jerome Bettis.
After the front nine, Team Mount Sinai claimed the early lead of $162,500 to $87,500 over Team Semper Fi thanks to a chip-in eagle by Logan McAllister and an eagle on the par 4 8th hole by Brooke Matthews. However, the change in format on the back nine re-ignited the competition with Team Semper Fi proving victorious in the alternate-shot format on holes 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. The competition came down to the final hole, with $150,000 on the line. Birdies by both teams split the pot as Team Semper Fi won $512,500 and Team Mount Sinai won $487,500—a slim difference of just $25,000 from the $1,000,000 available.
"I'd say, for a second year, the PXG College Golf Showcase nailed it," PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club Founder Bob Parsons shared. "With a million dollars on the line, benefitting two top-notch charities, both teams played lights out to claim a piece of the pie. Each player, and captain, showed great character on the course, and the neck-and-neck finish really illustrates just how much talent was in the field."
After the showcase's filming and production shoot in November, participants Gina Kim and Brooke Matthews competed in the final stage of LPGA Q-School. Both Gina and Brooke each earned full status on the LPGA Tour in 2022, further underscoring the Showcase's idea that the best college golfers should be household names and are ready to compete at a high level immediately as professionals.
"The opportunity to produce a new and fun approach to golf, while elevating college golf and including females this year is one we were grateful for." Said Drew Carr of Fidelity Sports Group and co-founder of the event, "We could not have accomplished it without our continued fantastic partnership with PXG, Scottsdale National and Mr. and Mrs. Parsons. We look forward to continuing this great event far into the future."
The PXG College Golf Showcase will air again on GOLF Channel Saturday, December 18th from 12-2 PM eastern. The College Golf Showcase can be found on Twitter and Instagram @cgolfshowcase and on YouTube @TheCollegeGolfShowcase.
For more information about the Semper Fi & America's Fund, visit http://www.semperfifund.org.
For more information about the Center for Psychadelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, visit http://www.mssm.edu/research/center-psychedelic-psychotherapy-trauma-research.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
ABOUT SCOTTSDALE NATIONAL
An exclusive, members only oasis in the Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale National Golf Club presents golf the way it should be played. No tee times required. Wide open fairways across forty-five holes with no homes lining the courses. Supported by two distinctive clubhouses with stunning views and unexpected amenities. Fifteen luxurious member Villas with sixty tastefully appointed rooms, surrounded by three million acres of government protected desert land in the center of magnificent vistas. And just one rule, established by club owners Bob and Renee Parsons, "No member shall ever impinge upon another member's enjoyment of the club."
