MASON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For an unprecedented second time in five years, the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has selected Warren County, Ohio, as the site of its World Ultimate Club Championships (WUCC). The prestigious international tournament, which has been held in cities all around the world, will bring 128 teams comprised of more than 2,600 athletes from 31 different nations to Southwest Ohio.
The tournament will be played July 23-30, but teams will begin arriving in mid-July and will practice at numerous venues leading up to the tournament, including the 128-acre Warren County Sports Park at Union Village - Ohio's top destination sports park – which opened in 2020. The tournament itself will be held at both the Lebanon Sports Complex and Mason High School.
Playing host to the tournament will be the Cincinnati Ultimate Players Association (CUPA) and Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB) – both of which were instrumental in bringing the event to town in both 2018 and this year.
The 2018 tournament had a significant impact on the local community, accounting for more than 14,860 room nights at local hotels and filling area restaurants and shops to the tune of more than $10 million in economic impact.
Ben Huffman, Director of Sports Enterprises for the WCCVB, expects this year's event to be similarly impactful.
"Hosting the Club Championships here in 2018 was truly an incredible experience, and we're beyond thrilled to welcome the World Ultimate community back to town this summer," Huffman said. "These championships have been played all around the world - from Italy to Prague to Australia to Scotland – so it says so much about our community that we've been invited to host them not once, but twice, and in such a short period of time."
Tourism is the leading industry in Warren County, as more than 12 million visitors drive an economic impact of $1.3 billion and support more than 12,000 tourism-related jobs in the county in a typical year.
Sports tourism has long been one of the tourism industry's fastest growing sectors and plays a particularly important role in the county known as "Ohio's Largest Playground," according to Phillip S. Smith, President & CEO of the WCCVB.
"When we bring in events like this, we don't just put athletes on our fields or on our courts," Smith said. "We put the athletes, their coaches, their families and their friends on our roller coasters, in our restaurant booths, in our retail stores, and in our hotel beds. All that economic activity has a huge, positive ripple effect on our entire community. Tourism in Warren County means jobs and lower taxes for our residents, and events such as the World Ultimate Club Championships are a major driver of tourism here."
The announcement of the World Ultimate Club Championships coming to Warren County, Ohio comes on the heels of the WCCVB being recently named the nation's No. 1 mid-market sports commission by Huddle-Up's Sports Tourism Index – one of the country's top resources for sporting event planners.
