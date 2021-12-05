NEWRY, Maine, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 21st Annual Santa Sunday event kicked off the holiday season of giving at Sunday River Resort today. 232 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa raised over $5,000 for a local non-profit organization, and schussed down the slopes of the resort's Broadway trail, ringing sleigh bells all the way.
Each pre-registered Santa made at least a $20 donation and wore a red Santa hat with white pompom, a red Santa jacket, red Santa pants, and a Santa beard to participate in the event. For their generosity and holiday spirit, Sunday River provided lift tickets for the day for each Santa, plus another ticket to come back again to ski before December 24, 2021.
Santa Sunday benefits the River Fund Maine, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to create a bright economic future for the community by investing in the education of the area's youth and by harnessing the recreational assets of the region. Since its creation in 2018, the River Fund Maine has awarded two college scholarships of $20,000 per year for up to four years, provided design thinking workshops to local students, and more.
About Sunday River Resort:
Sunday River Resort is located minutes from picturesque Bethel Village in western Maine's Mahoosuc Mountains. A true four-season destination, Sunday River offers eight interconnected peaks of world-class skiing and snowboarding, an 18-hole golf course at the Sunday River Golf Club, two resort hotels and an inn, and numerous events throughout the year. Sunday River is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.
About the River Fund Maine:
The River Fund Maine (TRFM) is an independent 501(c)(3) that evolved from the Sunday River Community Fund with a newly defined focus of supporting youth. It seeks to unite a diversified community—comprised of businesses, residents, second homeowners and visitors to the Mahoosuc region and the towns of Bethel and Newry, Maine—to support the unlimited potential of youth through education and recreation. TRFM develops initiatives, educational and scholarship programs and provides the region with increased opportunities for recreation. Governed by an engaged board of directors with day-to-day operations managed by its executive director, The River Fund Maine empowers its community.
