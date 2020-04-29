STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagewood Advisors (https://www.gosagewood.com/) today announced a new pro-bono initiative to help struggling businesses in the outdoors industry. The program waives the fee on a COVID Business Recovery Strategy Session and Assessment for companies needing assistance getting back on track as the economy reopens.
After interviewing clients, business owners, and other advisors about the COVID-specific business impacts, Sagewood charged ahead and created a COVID-specific recovery turnaround program for businesses in the outdoors industry.
"At this time of economic uncertainty, we are committed to helping businesses in the outdoors industry forge ahead," says Benjamin Brickweg, Esq., Founding Partner at Sagewood Advisors. "We are opening up our calendars and waiving the $2750 fee for our COVID Business Recovery Strategy Session and Assessment for 100 companies."
A Business Recovery Strategy Session and Assessment is especially useful for companies facing a crisis or significant change, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners have found great value, whether the business is facing shutdown, things have slowed, or the company is still thriving but simply looking for a fresh perspective to keep up with evolving trends.
"After using the COVID Business Recovery Strategy Session and Assessment with existing clients, it was a no-brainer for us to open this up to help as many business owners as possible during this crisis," says Tommy West, Esq., Managing Partner at Sagewood Advisors.
Each COVID Business Recovery Strategy Session and Assessment includes: 60-minute video conference with a Sagewood partner, 8-point COVID-19 Recovery Analysis, business valuation including proprietary analysis and custom reports, and value driver analysis showing how the business looks through a potential buyer/investor's eyes.
Visit https://www.gosagewood.com/covid for details and an online application. Space is limited to 100 companies. Applications will be processed in the order received.
About Sagewood Advisors: Sagewood Advisors (https://www.gosagewood.com | 303-592-9950) is a boutique strategic advisory firm focused on business turnaround, M&A services, and capital investment for the outdoors industry. Founders Tommy West, Esq. and Benjamin Brickweg Esq. are published authors, licensed attorneys, serial entrepreneurs, strategic business advisors, turnaround consultants, M&A advisors, and have personally started, invested in, and sold many of their own businesses. Sagewood works with companies in the Outdoors Industry: Outdoors Gear, Marine & Water Sports, Snow Sports, Hiking, Biking, Travel, Tourism, Guide Services, Tour Operators, Recreation, Fishing & Hunting, Archery & Shooting, Camping, Power Sports, Ski Towns, Beach Towns, Tourist Towns, Destination Towns
Media Contact:
Benjamin Brickweg
303-592-9950
238942@email4pr.com