FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located just across the U.S. border from Maine, New Brunswick, Canada, welcomes travelers this year with family-friendly coastal experiences that explore its rich wildlife, vibrant cities, and awe-inspiring tides of the Bay of Fundy. Visitors will find newly refurbished accommodations, kayaking and biking adventures along with opportunities to enjoy the Atlantic Canada province's Acadian heritage and vibrant cities.
The Waterfront Container Village
New to Saint John, Canada's oldest incorporated city, is the Waterfront Container Village. This village of shipping containers transforms a parking lot into a diverse collection of retail shops, eateries and a bar, a large stage performance space, pop-up activities, and a beer garden with views of the Bay of Fundy. This lively area will be made up of more than 60 shipping containers that represent the vibrant and eccentric personality of Saint John. The Waterfront Container village will mirror the cruise ship schedule, which runs from early June to mid-November.
Véloroute Bike Trail
Novice or casual bikers can experience New Brunswick's scenic Acadian Peninsula on the 379-mile Véloroute Bike Trail. This trail connects 14 municipalities on relatively flat terrain, making the path suitable for all ages and experience levels. Bikers can enjoy breathtaking views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Chaleur Bay, while enjoying traditional Acadian dishes along the way.
Kayaking
Kayakers will encounter seals, whales, eagles, and porpoises on the Fundy Isles Sea Kayaking Expedition. On this three-day trip, travelers can explore the highest tides in the world by kayak, camp on private islands and enjoy meals of fresh, local seafood prepared over an open campfire, including a beachside lobster dinner. At night, no light pollution enhances the stargazing experience. Kayaking equipment is provided, and the trip is led by experienced guides.
For more dark sky viewing, the Night Kayaking at Hopewell Rocks starts at dusk for a two-hour trek of the Bay of Fundy, June through September. Suitable for all skill levels and led by experienced guides, each kayak is equipped with a headlamp and glow sticks.
Beach Street Inn
In the quaint fishing village of Saint Martins the newly renovated Beach Street Inn is a boutique hotel ideally located on Bay of Fundy. Guest rooms offer fireplaces, living rooms, or whirlpool baths. The Periwinkle, the Beach Street Inn's restaurant, offers locally sourced cuisine and maritime-inspired wine pairings. After dinner, guests can head to the fire bowls, an outdoor firepit, where they can sit back, relax, and enjoy the sound of the lapping waves at the nearby beach. Each traveler is provided with an itinerary tailored to their interests, and a picnic basket for their Bay of Fundy adventures.
Fundy Trail Parkway
With more than 20 observation lookouts, the Fundy Trail Parkway is a slow 19-mile coastal drive with many great views of the Bay of Fundy and its long, rugged coastline. The parkway has many hiking and cycling trails. Among the numerous sites, picnic areas, beaches, and rivers to explore is the Walton Glen Gorge Falls, known as the Grand Canyon of New Brunswick, with views of the second highest waterfalls in the province.
Located near the Fundy Trail Parkway is the Fundy Footpath for more experienced hikers. This challenging, 30-mile wilderness trail hugs the boundaries of the Fundy National Park and features steep changes in elevation.
