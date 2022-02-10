ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Knoble announced that it is partnering with Prove, a leader in digital identity, 30 banks, and law enforcement to launch a task force to prevent human trafficking around Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The initiative, which is already underway, will serve as a repeatable blueprint demonstrating how financial companies, technology providers, and law enforcement can partner for ongoing identification and prevention of human trafficking.
"I want to say how honored Prove is to be a part of these efforts. As a leader in digital identity, we leverage our technology to help companies protect their customers against fraud. But we feel that our mission goes beyond fraud - so by partnering with The Knoble, banks, and law enforcement, we are taking our mission a step further to actively identify and prevent human crimes such as human trafficking that should have no place in our digital or physical worlds," said Mary Ann Miller, Fraud & Cybercrime Executive Advisor at Prove.
As part of the operation, the partnering banks have implemented specific financial transaction pattern scenarios for identifying human trafficking in Los Angeles ahead of The Super Bowl.
"We view this collaborative initiative as a model for ongoing impact against human trafficking. This Super Bowl project is a great example of some of the best financial crime fighters in financial services working together and with law enforcement to do good," said Ian Mitchell, founder and board chair of The Knoble, a global network bringing together financial institutions and law enforcement to fight human crime.
As the partnering banks identify these human trafficking detection scenarios, they are filing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to share intelligence with law enforcement. This will allow for early identification of suspicious activity and eventual prosecution.
For a designated period around Super Bowl LVI, the task force will be monitoring suspicious transaction activity in coordination with law enforcement, who will be expediting actionable leads. Once the initial project is over, Prove, The Knoble, and their partners will work together to compile their findings and build a project blueprint that can be reused and scaled for future initiatives.
About The Knoble
Founded in 2019, we are a non-profit network of experts passionate about fighting human crime: human trafficking, elder abuse, scams, and child exploitation. Led by subject matter experts in fraud, financial crime, financial services, data, technology, and other professions, The Knoble's cross-industry initiatives in the public, private and charitable sectors create an ongoing, system-wide effort to detect and prevent human crime and bring about systemic change. (TheKnoble.com)
About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove")
Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone. As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Over 1,000 enterprise customers - including 8 of the top 10 banks, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S. - use Prove's identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions to reduce friction from their digital businesses to accelerate revenue while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. The Prove platform processes 20 billion customer requests annually. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn. (Prove.com)
Media Contact
Gregg Hinthorn, The Knoble, +1 (678) 419-0000, gregg@theknoble.com
SOURCE The Knoble