COMPTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com/), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-roading products globally, is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming Rebelle Rally, which starts on October 7, 2021 and runs throughout the Nevada and California desert. Kathryn Reinhardt, 4WP's Director of Retail Marketing is teaming up with Tori Bundrant, 4WP's Event Coordinator. Together these two co-workers will be navigating the off-road terrain with a 4WP-outfitted 4-door Ford Bronco.
First timers to the Rebelle, Tori and Kathryn are full of nerves, excitement and frankly terrified. Going off-roading is 2nd nature to these ladies; they've both seen trails in Moab, Utah and the Rubicon Trail. But they haven't done it without GPS or a trail leader. This rally is really going to put their navigation skills to the ultimate test and while finishing is the goal, they have their eyes set on a podium finish.
"As kismet timing would have it, 4 Wheel Parts and Ford were already working together on a unique strategic partnership to outfit Ford Bronco's with aftermarket off-road accessories manufactured by 4WP Factory," said Kathryn Reinhardt Director of Retail Marketing at 4 Wheel Parts. "We knew this was our chance to put the Ford Bronco's 4WP modified version to the ultimate test and show every future Ford Bronco owner exactly what this vehicle can do. The addition of the 4WP Factory front and Rear Bumpers and Fender Deletes go a long way in getting the Bronco off-road ready!"
"We have trained, prepped, and done our homework" boasted Tori Bundrant who will take the driver's seat in the brand new 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. "I'm so proud to stand alongside Kathryn and also to be part of company focused on women off-roading enthusiasts and really puts their mission into action. By donating any winning proceeds to SEMA cares, 4WP is committed to the well-being of those in need and the automotive aftermarket industry as a whole."
Covering 2,500 kilometers of terrain across the Nevada and California desert, the Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. Blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation without using GPS or cell phones, the Rebelle tests women off-roading enthusiast's skills over 8 days of competition. It is not a race for speed, but a unique and demanding event based on the elements of headings, hidden checkpoints, time, and distance using maps, compass, and roadbook.
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion Jeep and truck accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 100 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at http://www.4wheelparts.com and http://www.4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road wheels, tires, suspensions, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
Media Contact
Holly Irgens, Little Bird Boston, +1 (617) 680-4827, holly@littlebirdboston.com
SOURCE 4 Wheel Parts