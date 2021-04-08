COMPTON, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com/), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-roading products globally, today announces the launch of their new line of Apollo Bumpers and Fenders, now available in all 95 retail locations throughout the US. The Apollo line of exterior protection products will offer Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Gladiator owners alike the ability to outfit their vehicles with sleek new options for serious adventure off the beaten path.
The Apollo Series is a complete body protection solution featuring a cohesive design across all of the accessories including front and rear bumpers, front and rear fenders, and side rockers. What sets Apollo series apart from the competition is the unique overlapping steel tube and steel plate design which combines maximum strength with the ultimate ability to customize and match Apollo to one's unique style. The new Apollo Series of exterior protection accessories is backed by a lifetime structural and 5-year finish warranty.
"Just in time for the Spring off-roading season, we are thrilled to be launching our newest house brand product, the Apollo line of bumpers and fenders. This product line is perfect for anyone looking to customize their vehicle," says Joey DiGiovanni, Director of Marketing at 4WP. "These accessories are ideal for any off-roader looking to protect their vehicle as they head into the great outdoors!"
