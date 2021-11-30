COMPTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-road products globally, is excited to share the news of their upcoming store opening in Frisco, Texas, which marks their 100th brick and mortar location. As part of the grand opening event on Saturday, December 4, they will be hosting an open house featuring a large display of industry brands, over $20,000 in giveaways and day-long entertainment.
To celebrate the grand opening, guests can stop by the new, ultra-modern showroom in Frisco, offering shoppers the ultimate experience with the newest and latest off-roading and aftermarket products. The first 50 customers to attend will receive $100 gift cards. Additionally, there will be many other special prizes given throughout the day. Guests can also check out multiple brands on display, enjoy entertainment from the Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleaders, and view appearances by local elected officials as well as special guests Diesel Dave and Heavy D from the hit Discovery TV show, Diesel Brothers.
"With the recent interest in off-roading, our 100th store marks another point in the growth curve of the overall industry. With more and more people opting outside, off-roading has really taken off and we see our customer base wanting to customize their vehicle for their specific needs," says Evan Keller, COO of 4 Wheel Parts. "We're thrilled that the opening of our Frisco store will continue to build the 4WP footprint around the US and enable us to continue to offer customers expert product advice and help build their dream vehicles."
Store Location:
2605B Preston Rd
Frisco TX 75034
Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Local Time)
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Local Time)
More information is available at: https://www.4wheelparts.com/
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion truck, Jeep and 4X4 accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 95 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at 4wheelparts.com and 4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road tires, wheels, suspension, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
Media Contact
Holly Irgens, Little Bird Boston, +1 (617) 680-4827, holly@littlebirdboston.com
SOURCE 4 Wheel Parts