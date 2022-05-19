4giving partnership aims to generate needed funds for MYAS sports teams, associations, and youth athletes
MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (MYAS) has officially announced the launch of its partnership with 4giving, a platform that helps nonprofits, organizations, associations and individuals to quickly create and inspire moments of generosity through community and nationwide fundraising.
As a statewide multi-sport organization, MYAS has seen firsthand the toll COVID has taken on youth sports and their funding opportunities. This partnership provides youth athletes, teams and the associations that serve them a free and easy way to raise and collect funds.
"4giving is proud to partner with MYAS to help support our local associations and teams across the state of Minnesota," said 4giving CEO Joe Sriver. "Our mission is to foster new, immediate and impactful relationships between youth sports, the community, and sponsors, like MYAS. MYAS will inspire others to use 4giving to make fundraising easier and more fun across Minnesota and around the country. Our local fundraisers have become national opportunities to gather contributions from friends and families who are able to leave messages of support."
"Our hope is that our partners, the parent-volunteer, youth sports associations will utilize this tremendous fundraising resource to raise more money for their local associations, teams, and youth athletes," said MYAS Executive Director, Dawson Blanck. "We are pleased to partner with 4giving as it provides an efficient and effective solution for youth athletic associations and their participants. The ability to fundraise for youth sports, in a way that is easier and simply more fun, gives local youth athletic associations and teams 100% of the money they raise."
About MYAS
Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (http://www.myas.org) was organized in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving youth sports services for young athletes, coaches, parents, officials/umpires, and the parent-volunteer athletic associations that serve them. MYAS recognizes that participation in athletics is one of the healthiest and most cost-effective options for helping young athletes make good life choices. This can be achieved through promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and cultural interaction through sporting competition as well by providing the highest quality athletic programs for Minnesota's youth athletes while linking regional volunteer youth sports programs with others statewide. MYAS' nationwide "Trusted Coaches" platform trains coaches to maximize the probability that positive things will happen to young athletes, and has a cutting-edge education program to foster compliance with the Safe Sport Authorization Act, state concussion laws, and the fulfillment of other training and education necessary for a youth coach. Details: http://www.trustedcoaches.org
About 4Giving
4giving makes philanthropy easy, fun, and inspiring by providing a free, intuitive, self-serve fundraising platform. We strongly believe in goodness and giving by raising awareness and encouraging donations for a cause. Collect, Fundraise, and Event organize with 4giving while eliminating donor friction points and building longtime recurring connections with supporters.
Media Contact
