NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Texas Power Crisis impacted 4.5 million homes this past winter, including 168,757 unique 4Patriots customers. At the time of the incident, 4Patriots made several monetary and supply donations to local organizations, and now is working with local customers to promote emergency preparedness.
Texans endure several types of natural disasters including hurricanes, tornadoes, and more recently, ice storms. Three successive storms resulted in widespread power outages, freezing temperatures, and over 110 deaths. At the time of the disaster, 4Patriots leapt into action, working to donate a total of $10,000 to food banks and other humanitarian organizations around Texas. These include:
- San Antonio Food Bank
- Central Texas Food Bank in Austin
- Austin Disaster Relief Fund
- North Texas Food Bank in Dallas
- The Stewpot in Dallas (a haven for homeless and at-risk individuals)
- Houston Food Bank
- West Street Recovery in Houston
- Texas Relief Warriors in Houston
- The Houston Humane Society
With its host of survival products, 4Patriots also lent the support of its own catalog to help Bigun's Hope in Texas, an organization dedicated to helping during disasters. 4Patriots is proud of the support it receives through its own community that enables these donations, and was able to provide Patriot Power Generators, Patriot Power Cells, Sun Kettle® Solar Cookers, and Survival Food in times of need.
The experts at 4Patriots understand that this is not an isolated incident, and people in Texas, the greater U.S., and the whole world need to evaluate their own plans for emergency response. To this end, 4Patriots worked with local Texas customers to hear their stories on how they prepared and what happened to them during the winter storms.
Thomas B. from Houston reported that he was able to utilize 4Patriots' Sidekick battery pack to power his CPAP machine overnight to allow him to breathe comfortably in his sleep. The next day when it needed to be recharged and they were still without power, Thomas utilized an included set of solar panels and left the Sidekick connected to it during the day, allowing it to be back at 80 percent battery for the next night so it could again power his CPAP machine. When reflecting on his experience, Thomas said that "By preparing, by helping people, it makes you feel like you're doing something; you're fighting back a little bit."
Sam K. from Bulverde, Texas said, "I didn't feel nervous because I knew I had prepared." He explained how he was able to utilize rechargeable battery packs to power appliances like his refrigerator and to enable himself to see in the dark. Not only that, but he was also able to loan excess batteries and lights to his neighbors, providing not just for himself but for those around him as well. His primary advice to others looking to prepare is to think beyond just the essential elements of food, water, and shelter, but to also consider equipment for purifying water, cooking food, and renewably recharging flashlights for more extended periods without utilities.
4Patriots provides a versatile array of survival equipment ranging from direct supplies like food and water, to tools like filters, battery packs, flashlights, and cooking utilities. With the right tool for every situation, 4Patriots helps you prepare for any disaster, outage, or even a camping trip. Those wanting to view the catalog can visit https://4patriots.com/ or follow 4Patriots on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
