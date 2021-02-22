NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading purveyor of survival and self-reliance products, 4Patriots recently debuted the Patriot Power Sidekick. Weighing in at only 8 pounds, this 40-watt solar power generator is ideal for providing peace of mind in circumstances like an extended power outage. 4Patriots maintains a core mission of championing freedom and their customers' ability to be self-reliant; the Patriot Power Sidekick is one of many products from 4Patriots that effectively serves this mission.
While many recognize the ways in which solar power benefits the environment as a zero-emission power source, several other factors make solar power an excellent and highly practical choice for many families. Although initial cost parity with traditional power sources has yet to be achieved, solar power entails substantial savings over an extended period of time. Additionally, solar panels can last for anywhere from 20-30 years or longer and provide a guaranteed power source during emergency events like power outages/shortages. This final factor is especially critical for allowing a greater degree of self-reliance and security to those utilizing solar power.
The Patriot Power Sidekick is a smaller version of 4Patriots' 1800 series solar power generator. While the 1800 series can power large in-home utilities, such as refrigerators and freezers, the Patriot Power Sidekick can provide similar peace of mind on a smaller scale, all at a competitive price point. The Sidekick features a substantial 300-watt capacity, eight outlets, operates silently, and is safe to use in-home as it does not emit fumes. This device is ideally suited for powering phones, computers, radios, medical devices, and other similarly sized electronics.
4Patriots is a family business founded in Nashville, Tennessee. With an overarching mission to provide their customers greater peace of mind through products that enable greater self-reliance, 4Patriots places a great deal of emphasis on customer service and is proud to provide over 125 full-time jobs in their local community. Interested readers can browse 4Patriots wide selection of products at https://4patriots.com/ and also explore the company's "Preparedness Blog" and origin story.
