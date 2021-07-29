NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.38 billion is expected in the fantasy sports market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fantasy sports market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Download a Free Sample Report for More Insights
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the launch of various apps for fantasy sports will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Fantasy Sports Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Fantasy Soccer
- Fantasy Baseball
- Fantasy Basketball
- Fantasy Football
- Other Sports
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40508
Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the fantasy sports market in the leisure products industry include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fantasy Sports Market size
- Fantasy Sports Market trends
- Fantasy Sports Market industry analysis
The high internet penetration is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fantasy sports market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sports Betting Market - Global sports betting market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Sports Coaching Market - Global sports coaching market is segmented by type (sports camps and personalized trainings and recreational camps) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fantasy sports market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fantasy sports market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DraftKings Inc.
- FanDuel Inc.
- Fox Corp.
- Roto Sports Inc.
- Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Sportech Plc
- The Football Association Premier League Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fantasy-sports-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/fantasy-sportsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-38-bn-growth-in-fantasy-sports-market-during-2021-2025--post-covid-19-impact-analysis--technavio-301343864.html
SOURCE Technavio