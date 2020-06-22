– TeamSnap debuts unique industry data and national heat map to illustrate the return of youth and recreational sports activities –
BOULDER, Colo., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TeamSnap released new data that shows an estimated 70% of U.S. youth and recreational team sports activities have returned or are set to return in the coming month. Real-time data and the latest trends are available to the sports community via TeamSnap's new Return to Sports interactive national heat map.
The live heat map provides inside insights on how sports organizations, coaches and managers are establishing teams and scheduling events (practices, games and tournaments). Developed by TeamSnap's team of in-house data scientists, the Return to Sport Index is derived from a mix of anonymized user data along with national projections from partnering sports organizations. The data will be frequently analyzed and presented as a percentage to provide state-by-state and sport-by-sport trends across the U.S. compared to the same 28-day period in 2019.
As the world recovers from the COVID-19 shutdown, this is the first real-time data to actively track the return of community sports activities across the country. The Return to Sport site will be updated weekly throughout the year to help organizations ensure a safe return to play. It will include tracking the impact of any new outbreaks of COVID- 19.
"Millions of teams and sports organizations use TeamSnap to communicate with their participants and families, and to manage critical activities such as registration and scheduling. The Return to Sports platform delivers unique insights about the return of team sports across the country," said Dave DuPont, CEO, and founder of TeamSnap. "There are many factors that determine when organizations should resume sport activities. Our Index enables sport organizations, coaches, players and parents to understand how others across the country are managing a safe return to play."
Key Findings
- Baseball is the top-ranked team sport with a 96% Index.
- Indoor sports show the lowest Return to Sport Index, with Basketball at 42% and Hockey at 52%.
- The Return ranking by sport is:
- Baseball 96.2%
- Softball 94.5%
- Volleyball 87.4%
- Soccer 70.2%
- Football 68.4%
- Lacrosse 64.0%
- Ice Hockey 52.3%
- Basketball 41.9%
- Overall, Midwest, Central and Mountain states generally have a higher Return to Sport Index than coastal states.
- 20 different states show a 100% Return to Sport Index (this can include a mix of traditional summer sports along with winter/spring sports that have been postponed or rescheduled).
- States with the lowest Return to Sport Index include:
- Oregon - 28%
- Hawaii - 29%
- New Jersey - 30%
- Washington - 35%
- California - 37%
The interactive site will also include a number of supporting resources and tools from the Aspen Institute Project Play, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the PLAY Sports Coalition. Sports organizations, teams, athletes and families can use the site to share local information, insights and personal reflections on their own return to sport. Updates will be available at www.teamsnap.com/return-to-sports
