Bethpage Camp-Resort, a consecutive winner of the TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award (previously the Certificate of Excellence) for the last three years, is located on the Atlantic Coast in Urbanna, VA. The campground is convenient location near many of Virginia's most popular attractions and along the banks of the Rappahannock River allows guests the opportunity to take in the fresh air and beach views. Amenities include a water park, swimming pools, mini golf, marina, and boat rentals