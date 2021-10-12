ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oneida Indian Nation member Ray Fougnier has returned to the mat and continued his exceptional abilities in powerlifting at the 2021 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Powerlifting International Championships held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the course of his weightlifting career so far, the 78-year-old set 20 World Records and 28 American Records. In addition, he has won 8 AAU Best Lifter Awards in world and international competition, and has been selected as the AAU powerlifting Male Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2020.
Fougnier has competed at the AAU North American, World and International Powerlifting Championships for five years, setting new records each time in the raw master's division, where participants within his age range (75-79) do not use any equipment to assist their lift.
At April's event, Fougnier completed all nine lifts (three for each category), successfully setting the world record for his age group (75-79) in the squat (297.6 lb.), bench press (198.4 lb.), and deadlift (429.8 lb.) for a total of 914.9 lbs. or 415 kg. He set new marks for the squat and deadlifts at September's International Championships and hopes to set new records again in his last year competing in this age group.
The Oneida Indian Nation is proud to sponsor Fougnier at weightlifting events around the United States, strongly advocating for his inspiring mission to promote healthy living and exercise for Native Americans of every age.
"I am glad to continue serving as an example of the powers of healthy living," Ray Fougnier said following his continued victory and remarkable accomplishments at this year's weightlifting championship. "If I can do it, so can others. When it comes to physical ability and exercise, age really is just a number!"
Besides his success in weightlifting, Fougnier is also an accomplished educator, administrator and academic. After growing up in the homelands of the Oneida Indian Nation in Central New York, the weightlifting champion was selected to serve as the first Director for the American Indian Program at Cornell University. He also served as a teacher or administrator in the East Syracuse-Minoa, Solvay, Westhill and Syracuse City school districts.
About the Oneida Indian Nation
The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. A founding member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (also known as the Six Nations or Iroquois Confederacy), the Oneida Indian Nation sided with the Americans in the Revolutionary War and was thanked by Congress and President George Washington for its loyalty and assistance. Today, the Oneida Nation consists of about 1,000 enrolled Members, most of them living in Central New York. The Nation's enterprises, which employ more than 4, 500 people, include Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, opening Summer 2022, Maple Leaf Markets, SāvOn Convenience stores, RV Park, and three marinas. Proceeds from these enterprises are used to rebuild the Nation's economic base and provide essential services, including housing, health care, and education incentives and programs, to its Members.
