NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global winter sports equipment market by product (SP SB and HS, footwear, protective gear, and others), application (skiing, Ice hockey, snowboarding, and figure skating), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global winter sports equipment market is expected to grow by USD 834.99 million, at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025.
The rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases negatively impacted the sports and tourism industry. The imposition of lockdowns and travel restrictions resulted in the cancellation of major winter sporting events in 2020. However, in 2021, the market is expected to gain momentum with the removal of restrictions and lockdowns.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growth of the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments and rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Winter Sports Equipment Market: Opportunities
Over the years, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of women participants in winter sports. In addition, many people are increasingly adopting figure skating as a fitness activity, which is driving the demand for innovative winter sports equipment. Besides, the presence of favorable government policies and the rising popularity of hockey arenas is expected to create significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Winter Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the SP, SB, and HS segments in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of skiing across North America and Europe. Also, the proliferation of ice rinks is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Winter Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the availability of many ice-skating rinks, both indoor and outdoor. Also, the increasing popularity of cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and ice skating is expected to contribute to the growth of the winter sports equipment market in North America during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the winter sports equipment market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Winter Sports Equipment Market: Major Vendors
American Athletic Shoe Co.
The company offers figure skates, hockey skates, roller skates, and other products.
Clarus Corp.
The company offers ski, climbing skins, ski poles, and other winter sports equipment under the Black Diamond Equipment brand name.
Fischer Sports GmbH
The company offers alpine skis, alpine bindings, alpine boots, cross country skis, cross country boots, cross country bindings, poles, jumping skis, accessories, and hockey products. The company also offers skis, boots, poles, bindings, hockey sticks, and related accessories.
Roces S.r.l.
The company offers skateboards, scooters, inline skates, ice skates, roller skates, and related accessories.
SCOTT Sports SA
The company offers helmets, goggles, sunglasses, shoes, body protection, skis, ski boots, and poles amongst others.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the winter sports equipment market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
