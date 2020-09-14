Full Swing Simulators is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators that has been chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator Partner of the Golf Channel. Full Swing is the only company that gives players patented dual-tracking technology, combining high-speed cameras and infrared light wave technology provide unmatched swing data and real-time ball feedback. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world’s most iconic courses with the most innovative software in golf simulation. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, the LPGA’s Brooke Henderson, the NBA’s Steph Curry and the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes.