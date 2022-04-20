A&A All The Way Foundation continues to support military families in Wisconsin and El Paso, Texas
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones, Saskatchewan Roughriders Linebacker Alvin Jones Jr. and their A&A All The Way Foundation are excited to announce they've partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to support a free camp for over 100 children and their family members who serve.
In honor of April being the Month of the Military Child, the camp will be held on April 23, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Please note, this event is not open to the public.
The camp will feature activities encouraging community, friendship, emotional support, and resilience. The camp also will include photo opportunities and a Q&A session with the Jones brothers about their experience growing up in a military family. Their parents served in the military for 56 combined years.
"I was in second grade when my mom and dad were deployed to Iraq. I can relate to many of the struggles and hardships these kids are going through," said Alvin Jones Jr.
Aaron Jones added, "Mental health is so important, and my brother and I want these kids to feel like they can express their feelings and talk with other children in similar situations, so they know they are not alone."
The A&A All The Way Foundation's "Freedom Is" program, sponsored by Old National Bank, also will be continuing in April. The program features stories of military families from Wisconsin and El Paso, Texas. Each month, the foundation will release a video on its social media channels and website to recognize the sacrifices children in military families make, and what freedom means to them.
The "Freedom Is" program began in June of 2021 with the first video of the series featuring the Kramer family from West Bend, Wisconsin. In 2021, the foundation shared five military family stories and gifted each family a joy-filled experience, such as a private movie screening for their family and friends.
To learn more about the camp and the "Freedom Is" program, visit http://www.aaalltheway.org/freedom-is.
About A&A All The Way Foundation
The A&A All The Way Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in October 2020. The foundation looks to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities impacting the lives of youth. Its primary areas of focus include recreation and fitness, children's basic needs, and military families. For more information, visit http://www.aaalltheway.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
